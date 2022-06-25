What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Action Bronson, Karen y Los Remedios, Statik Selektah, Ralph McDaniels (host) @ Flushing Meadows Corona Park
- Pride Island w/ Lil' Kim, Shenseea, Netta, Raye, Papi Juice @ Governors Island
- Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Shannon Lay @ Brooklyn Steel
- Tears for Fears, Garbage @ Jones Beach
- Puscifer, Moodie Black @ Kings Theatre
- Less Than Jake, Bowling for Soup, The Aquabats, Don't Panic @ Starland Ballroom
- Purity Ring, ekkstacy @ Webster Hall
- Emerging Music Festival w/ 95 Bulls, Talia Goddess, Reyna Tropical @ Bryant Park
- Whores, Bummer, Capra @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Bobby Oroza, Kolumbo @ Brooklyn Made
- Thank You Scientist, Strawberry Girls, Art Thief @ White Eagle Hall
- Goose @ Radio City Music Hall
- Goose (signing) @ Rough Trade
- The Acacia Strain, I Am, 156/Silence, Life Itself @ Asbury Lanes
- Floatie, Peaer, Spirits Having Fun, This Is Lorelei @ Knitting Factory
- CHRISTEENE and her FUKKN BAND, Tami Hart @ Parkside Lounge
- Suffocation, Atheist, Soreption, Magnet for Maniacs, Mourning @ Dingbatz
- Greer, Disq @ Bowery Ballroom
- Sadie, Blaketheman1000 @ Baby's All Right
- Vision Festival w/ Jason Kao Kwang, Knife & Rose, Watershed, Monique Ngozi Nri & Ahmed Abdullah, Natural Information Society @ Roulette
- Louie Vega, Tedd Patterson, Rimarkable, Anna Collecta @ Under the K Bridge
- Danny Krivit, Steve Travolta, Mikki Afflick @ Good Room
- John Mulaney @ Madison Square Garden
- Pride Nonstop w/ Laenz, Angel D'lite, Kiernan Laveaux, Honcho, Mike Servito, JADALAREIGN, Donis, Dangerous Rose, Niyah West @ Nowadays
- Beige, Kim Anh, Dee Diggs @ Public Records
- Pop Show w/ Ziwe, Jen Goma, Larry Owens, Jo Firestone, Adam Pally @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
