What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Weeknd, Kaytranada, Mike Dean @ MetLife Stadium
- Dead & Company @ Citi Field
- The Bouncing Souls, Joyce Manor, Hot Water Music, The Ergs! @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Fucked Up, Pony @ Brooklyn Made
- Foxing, Greet Death, Home Is Where @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Boiler Room w/ AKAI SOLO, BadBadNotGood, Bktherula, Bladee, Boy Harsher, Denis Sulta, Glacher Lustwerk, Navy Blue, Anonymous Club, UNIIQU3, musclecars, Young M.A, Derrick Carter, Cry$cross, DJ Assault, Eartheater, Kat Offline @ Avant Gardner
- Katie Bejsiuk, Swanning @ Baby's All Right
- A.G. Cook, Josh Butler, KKB Soundsystem ft. Kane West & The JLB, GRRL, Ky William @ Elsewhere
- Liturgy, John Wiese, Victoria Shen @ First Unitarian Congregational Society
- Anteloper, HXH @ Public Records
- Chicano Batman, Charlotte Dos Santos @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Signals Midwest, Downhaul, Nervous Dater, Freezing @ The Meadows
- DDG, Paidway.T.O., Baby Rich @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dropdead, Under Attack, Peace Talks, Sheyateen @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Customer, Tunnel (ft. Brendan Canty), The Big Easy @ No Aloha
- Warehouse, Seeing 3, Stiff-Necked, Ennui, Arahmus Brown, Pink Mist, Rose Parade, Slow Marrow @ Amityville Music Hall
- August Burns Red, We Came As Romans, Hollow Front @ Starland Ballroom
- Classixx (DJ set), Fundido, Renata do Valle @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Talib Kweli, The Whiskey Boys @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Vicki Powell, Manu Miran, Juana, Dee Diggs, Ryan Smith, Ron Like Hell @ Basement
--
