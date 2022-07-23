What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Mitski, The Weather Station @ Radio City Music Hall
- The Black Keys, Band of Horses, Ceramic Animal @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- black midi, keiyaA @ Asbury Lanes
- Hop Along, Ratboys @ R.J. Daniels
- Sampa the Great, Pink Siifu, AQ @ SummerStage at Von King Park
- John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin, J. Hoard @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Elf Power, Teenage Halloween, E.R. Jurken @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Elton John @ MetLife Stadium
- Alexisonfire, The Fall of Troy @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- P.E., Beat Detectives, Loud Sun @ Baby's All Right
- Madball, Cruel Hand, Pain of Truth, The Great Lie @ Amityville Music Hall
- Howie Pyro Forever w/ D Generation, Brian Fallon, Eugene Hutz, Theo Kogan, The Toilet Boys, HR, Jimmy G, Paul Bearer @ Bowery Ballroom
- Punk Island w/ Baby B and the Back Up Plans, Boss Selektah Diana, Chumhuffer, Depresión Trpical, Dino Skatepark, Dishonest Escape, Pinc Louds, Ratas En Zelo, Tits Dick Ass, more @ Maria Hernandez Park
- Broncho, Tchotchke @ Brooklyn Made
- Kota The Friend @ Sony Hall
- Dikembe, Zeta, Hard Pass, Common Sage @ The Broadway
- Thus Love, Joyer, Guy Ferrari, Libby Quinn, War Violet @ Heaven Can Wait
- Cleo Reed, Taphari, Charles on TV @ Knitting Factory
- Oh the Humanity!, Warn the Duke, Something Bitter @ The Kingsland
- The Bad Plus @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Moodymann, Andrés, Rick Wilhite @ Knockdown Center
- Kevin Saunderson, Danny Krivit, Baronhawk Poitier @ 3 Dollar Bill
- Kevin Hart, Chris Rock @ Madison Square Garden
