What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- My Chemical Romance, The Bouncing Souls, Ghosh @ UBS Arena
- Peter Hook & The Light, El Ten Eleven @ Terminal 5
- ODESZA, Sylvan Esso, San Holo, Gilligan Moss @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Outline w/ Lightning Bolt, Injury Reserve,
Spirit of the Beehive, Giant Swan, Alice Longyu Gao, umru, Dj Haram, Kill Alters @ Knockdown Center UPDATE: Spirit of the Beehive cancelled their set.
- Bad Bunny, Diplo @ Yankee Stadium
- Bodega, The Ophelias @ Brooklyn Made
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange @ Madison Square Garden
- Terence Blanchard Ft. The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Buster Williams & Something More, NIKARA presents Black Wall Street, Vuyo Sotashe @ SummerStage at Marcus Garvey Park
- The Avett Brothers, Clem Snide @ Capitol Theatre
- Sleepyhead, Personal Space, Coleman Moore @ Berlin
- Jessica Lea Mayfield, Homeschool @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Fulci, Oxygen Destroyer, Skullshitter, Oxalate @ Saint Vitus Bar
- The Fixx, Jill Sobule @ Palladium Times Square
- The Skatalites, Royal KhaoZ @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Buried Dreams, Risk, Shackled, Missing Link, Carried By Six @ Amityville Music Hall
- Wormy, Another Michael, Daisy Grenade @ The Broadway
- Gábor Lázár, Kamran Sadeghi @ Public Records
- Mike Servito, Justin Cudmore, Sister Zo, Nita Aviance, Kim Anh, Love Letters @ Good Room
- Galcher Lustwerk, DJ Richard, Alvin Aronson, Young Male, Morgan Louis, DJ Gretta @ Paragon
--
