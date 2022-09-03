What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Shemekia Copeland @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Built to Spill, Wetface, Blood Lemon @ Irving Plaza
- Summer Thunder w/ Joe Bataan @ Union Pool
- Oceans of Slumber, Grey Skies Fallen, Solemn Vision @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange @ Madison Square Garden
- L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corpoeration, Ces Cadaveres, Savage Pleasure, Xero @ TV Eye
- Fatboi Shariff, Aja Renee, Ki Bohiti, Aura @ Secret Pour
- M. Lamar, :chicklet:, Breakaway, Zachary Paul @ Vers
- Frances Chang, Wendy Eisenberg, Youbet @ The Windjammer
- Wild Yaks, Jonathan Toubin, Bachata Boyz @ Sovereign Surf & Coffee
- Bands Bikes & BBQ w/ TVOD, Fat Trout Trailer Park, Spite Fuxxx, Jessx, Hollye Bynum @ Trans-Pecos
- Ylayali, Alex Peterson, Matt Bachmann, Kitchen @ Purgatory
- RAC (DJ set), Amy Douglas, Bruno Bar, Sam Binga, Doctor Jeep x Worst Behavior: Bell Curve, Anna Morgan, Joe Hart, Dirty Teddy, Alex English @ Elsewhere
- Sugar, Ezy, TT, Schacke, Peachlyfe @ Basement
- AceMore, Savile, YunieMo @ Public Records
- Rimarkable, Waajeed @ Friends & Lovers
- Electric Zoo w/ Armin Van Buuren, Chris Lake, DJ Snake, Gorgon City, John Summit, Afrojack, Surf Mesa, Gattuso, Pauline Herr, Jauz, Svdden Death, Diesel, more @ Randall's Island
