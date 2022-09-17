What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Sea.Hear.Now w/ Stevie Nicks, My Morning Jacket, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., Boy George & Culture Club, Fletcher, The Backseat Lovers, Skip Marley, more @ Asbury Park
- Florence + The Machine, Wet Leg, Noga Erez @ Madison Square Garden
- Indieplaza w/ Ali Shaheed Muhammad (DJ set), Automatic, Claud, Horsegirl, Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, They Hate Change, The Muckers, Sofie Royer, King Hannah, Anxious, The Bobby Lees, Dazy @ Rockefeller Center
- Voxtrot, Annie Hart @ Webster Hall
- The Dream Syndicate @ Bowery Ballroom
- Oneida, 75 Dollar Bill Little Big Band @ Seuffert Bandshell (Forest Park)
- Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies, Illegal Son @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Light Asylum, Jasmine Infiniti, Khadija, Rogelio, Andi, Rok 1, Justin Strauss @ Paragon
- Hellogoodbye @ City Winery
- Yuka C Honda @ The Stone
- Pillow Queens, SOAK @ Irish Arts Center
- Vein.fm, Candy, Regulate, Living Weapon @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Vetiver, Ezra Feinberg @ Union Pool (early & late)
- The Districts, Jive Talk @ White Eagle Hall
- Brooklyn Comes Alive w/ STS9, Mekeski Martin & Wood, Lettuce, Cool Cool Cool @ The Brooklyn Mirage
- Zeta, Moxiebeat, Edhochuli, People's Temple Project @ Gold Sounds
- Sessa, Deep Sea Peach Tree, Ayanna Heaven @ Brooklyn Made
- Tits Dick Ass, The Dilators, The Acute, Oof, Heaven Ender @ TV Eye
- Back From the Dead Fest w/ Percussor, Cranial Damage, Death Island, Exigent Band, Inhuman Devourment, Intrusive, Coronary Thrombosis, Torn in Half, Tombstoner, more @ Sovereign
- Extreme Osu Fest w/ Die Choking, Organ Dealer, Chepang, Bandit, Fed Ash, Ixias, Skullshitter, Thin, Vixen Maw, Kartel @ Trans-Pecos
- Dis Fig, Centennial Gardens (Dreamcrusher x King Vision Ultra) @ Public Records
- Umfang, John Barera @ Nowadays
- Soul Clap, Greg Paulus, Timo Lee, Chris Muñoz, Yurk, Quinn Lamont Luke @ Good Room
- Âme, Julya Karma @ Knockdown Center
- Amy Schumer @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
