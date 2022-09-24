What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Rolling Loud w/ A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Toliver, Busta Rhymes, Lil Tecca, Kevin Gates, Sheck Wes, Key Glock, Joyner Lucas, Soulja Boy, Conway the Machine, Shenseea, more @ Citi Field
- Sound on Sound w/ Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers, Father John Misty, Caamp, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, more @ Seaside Park
- Frantic City w/ Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Rocket from the Crypt, The Bouncing Souls, Shannon and the Clams, Superchunk, Murder City Devils, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr, Control Top @ Orange Loop Amphitheater
Spiritualized @ Beacon TheatreUPDATE: CANCELLED
- OSEES, Bronze @ Warsaw
- Testament, Exodus, Death Angel @ Palladium Times Square
- Medicine Singers (ft. Yonatan Gat, Lee Ranaldo, Laraaji) 10-piece band, Lee Ranaldo & Maalem Hassan BenJafaar Duo, Laraaji & Mamady Kouyate Duo @ Pioneer Works
- Never Ending Game, Pain of Truth, Dead Heat, Restraining Order, GridIron, Division Of Mind, Dead Last, Broken Vow, End Of One, New World Man @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Jojo Abot, Esperanza Spalding @ National Sawdust
- Bonny Doon, B Boys @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Scout Gillett, Dida, Katy Rea @ The Broadway
- The Pietasters @ Rocks Off Concert Cruise
- Bastard Noise, Pulsatile Tinnitus, Dieja, Niuta, Swollen Organs @ Saint Vitus Bar
- A$AP Rocky @ 42 D'Or
- Global Citizen Festival w/ Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, Rosalía @ Central Park
- Kali Malone w/ Stephen O'Malley @ First Unitarian Church
- Moon Kissed, Kid Sistr @ Brooklyn Made
- Kolb, Zero Point Energy, Cal Fish, Elena Chimaera @ The Windjammer
- Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, Siiickbrain @ Barclays Center
- Omar S, Malik Hendricks, Cranks @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- John Talabot, JDH, DJ RAQX, Diego Hauz, Taína Enikeyi @ Good Room
- Sterling Juan Diaz, KYRUH, JASSS, DJ Fart in the Club, Aurora Halal, Ron Like Hell, Eamon Harkin & Justin Carter, Will Shore @ Nowadays
- Demetri Martin @ The Wellmont Theater
