What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Pavement, 75 Dollar Bill @ Kings Theatre
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas @ Forest Hills Stadium
- The Killers, Johnny Marr @ Madison Square Garden
- Anthony Green, Kayleigh Goldsworthy @ Crossroads
- MUNA, Meet Me @ The Altar @ Irving Plaza
- Porches, The Dare (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- Chief Adjuah, Moor Mother @ Fort Greene Park
- Rachika Nayar, Issei Herr @ Public Records
- Brother Ali, Mally, DJ Last Word @ Brooklyn Made
- duendita, La Banda Chuska, Fogo Azul, Strings N Skins @ Brooklyn Museum
- Finom (fka OHMME), mmeadows, Emily Robb @ TV Eye
- Norman Westberg, Jonathan Kane's February, SUSS @ Rubulad
- 311, Bronx Slang @ Terminal 5
- Cigarettes After Sex, The Furniture @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Dion McKenzie (TYGAPAW) @ The Chocolate Factory Theater
- Kris Davis / Esperanza Spalding / Johnathan Blake @ The Stone
- King Buffalo, Heavy Temple, Sun Voyager @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tedeschi Trucks Band @ Beacon Theatre
- Joe Russo's Almost Dead @ The Wellmont Theater
- Mike Servito, Lauren Flax, Bryan Kasenic @ House of Yes
- Chrissy, Don Esquivel, Christy Love, The Carry Nation @ Good Room
- Joe Pera and Friends @ The Bell House
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.