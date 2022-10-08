What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Elliott, Whitehall, Oceanator @ Warsaw
- The Gaslight Anthem, Jeff Rosenstock @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Lykke Li, Grace Ives @ Apollo Theater
- Cate Le Bon, A. Savage @ Webster Hall
- Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, Flee Lord @ Elsewhere
- Folly, Keep Flying, Bore, Godseyes @ Amityville Music Hall
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Boyfriend, girl_irl, Von @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Sarah Davachi, Chuck Johnson @ Church of the Heavenly Rest
- Jack DeJohnette, Don Byron, Matt Garrison, Luisito Quintero @ Fort Greene Park
- Violent Femmes @ Tarrytown Music Hall
- The Contortionist, Rivers of Nihil @ Gramercy Theatre
- Momma, waveform* @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Chickfactor 30 w/ Seablite, Artsick, Jeanines @ Union Pool
- Peter Matthew Bauer, Cosmic Guilt @ The Sultan Room
- Lamp of Murmuur, Siege Column, Mäleficentt, Yellow Eyes @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Elysian Fields @ The Owl
- Sam Kogon, Adam Lytle, Melissa Mary Ahern @ Berlin
- Tedeschi Trucks Band @ Beacon Theatre
- Boys Noize @ Superior Ingredients
- Dance for Democracy w/ Papi Juice, Mazurbate, Ilana Glazer (host) @ Knockdown Center
- Juan MacLean, Earth Beat @ Good Room
- Mike Servito, Justin Cudmore, Bapari, Mellow Domingo, Josh Steers, Joshua Orange @ Paragon
- DJ Noir, DJ Shannon @ Nowadays
- Chris Rock @ Radio City Music Hall
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.