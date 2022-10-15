What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Broken Social Scene, Jasmyn @ Webster Hall
- ANTIfest w/ Me First and tthe Gimme Gimmes, Anti-Flag, The Black Tones, Surfbort, Catbite @ Starland Ballroom
- Thou, Pharmakon, DJ Military Scientist @ TV Eye
- Yard Act, Bush Tetras, Gustaf @ Elsewhere
- Channel Tres, Rochelle Jordan @ Brooklyn Steel
- Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Wardruna @ Kings Theatre
- KMFDM, Chant @ Irving Plaza
- Phil Lesh & Friends @ The Capitol Theatre
- Jonathan Richman @ First Congregational Church of Montclair
- Smokey Robinson @ Beacon Theatre
- Future Teens, Camp Trash, Rat Tally @ The Saint
- SUUNS, Activity @ Market Hotel
- Mapache @ Brooklyn Made
- Sad Park, Carly Cosgrove, Why Not?, Innerlove @ Amityville Music Hall
- THICK, Skating Polly, JessX @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Swamp Dogg, Black Helmet (DJ set), Chances With Wolves (DJ set), Cole Davis, more @ Pioneer Works
- Mega Ran, MC Frontalot, Red Tank!, Gr3ys0n @ The Kingsland
- Dan Friel, Samantha Simmons, Toby Summerfield @ P.I.T.
- GIFT, Psymon Spine, Lovenauts, Julia Cumming (DJ set) @ The Sultan Room
- Zannie, Ivan Lee @ Union Pool
- Ebhoni, Half Moon, KINIDA, Zillion @ Elsewhere Zone One
- La Neve, Ecstatic International, Gold Dime, Web Hex @ Trans-Pecos
- Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber, DJ Spinna @ The Plaza at 300 Ashland
- Silent Servant, Veronic Vasicka @ Public Records
- Black Coffee, Themba @ The Brooklyn Mirage
- Kerri Chandler, Ron Trent @ Knockdown Center
- Devoye, Ron Like Hell, Sister System, Ryan Smith @ Basement
- The Carry Nation, Hiroko Yamamura, Fashion, Sunrise Hunter, Mayon, Ian Crane @ Paragon
- Brass Against @ Le Poisson Rouge
--
