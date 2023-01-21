What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Kevin Devine @ Saint Vitus Bar
- The Sound of Animals Fighting, Hail the Sun, Concrete Castles, Wstdyth (DJ set) @ Webster Hall
- Drake @ The Apollo Theater
- Horse Jumper of Love (solo), Carol, Community College @ The Broadway
- Nick Hakim, June McDoom @ Brooklyn Steel
- MorMor, Arima Ederra @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ogbert the Nerd, Halogens, Innerlove, The Mercury Brothers, Beauty @ Asbury Lanes
- Heavy Temple, Castle Rat, Sun Voyager @ Brooklyn Made
- Trace Amount, Hallows, Shanghai Beach, Dahjyn, Derek Rush (DJ set) @ Gold Sounds
- John Zorn, Bill Frisell, Caroline Davis, Immanuel Wilkins, Jim Staley, Amir Elsaffar, Wendy Eisenberg, Arturo O'Farrill, Patricia Brennan, Henry Fraser, Jorge Roeder, Francisco Mela @ Roulette
- Shara Lunon, Jennifer Choi, Kyle Armbrust, Nate Wooley, James Brandon Lewis, Oscar Noriega, Shahzad Ismaily, Ches Smith @ The Stone
- DJ Logic, Sput, Neal Evans, Casey Benjamin, Lyrics Born @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Circles Around The Sun, Rich Ruth @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Umphrey's McGee @ Capitol Theatre
- John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin, J. Hoard @ Joe's Pub
- Derrick Carter, Mike Servito, Garrett David, Morgan b2b Tomas Station @ tba Brooklyn location
- Enayet, K Wata, rrao, Simisea @ Nowadays
- PLO Man b2b deep creep, Special Guest DJ b2b DJ Healthy, Shameless b2b Union @ Market Hotel
- Jerry Seinfeld @ Beacon Theatre
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.