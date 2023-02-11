What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre
- Codeine, Weak Signal @ Union Pool
- Samia, Tommy Lefroy, Wormy @ Brooklyn Steel
- Caustic Wound, Miasmatic Necrosis, Total Invasion, Primal Code @ TV Eye
- John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin, J. Hoard @ Joe's Pub
- BJ The Chicago Kid @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros ft. The Wolfpack @ Capitol Theatre
- RXK Nephew, EVILGIANE, Rocky Snyda, Jayprob, Lip Critic @ Market Hotel
- Tall Juan, The Du-Rites, DJ Magic Sandwich @ Baby's All Right
- Gridlink, Chepang, Bandit, Joey Molinaro @ Saint Vitus Bar
- JW Francis, Moon Kissed @ The Broadway
- Certain Death, Gloin, Fat Trout Trailer Park @ Alphaville
- Honey Dijon @ The Glasshouse
- Alissa Brianna, Dee Diggs, Analog Soul, Ryan McKnight, Mauro Feola, Kindbud @ Good Room
- Iamsoointoit, Bobbygotback, Michael Magnan, Pauli Cakes, ThugPop @ H0l0
- Ben UFO, Pangaea, Pearson Sound @ tba Brooklyn location
- Manni Dee, Katie Rex, LISAS, AceMo, Rose Kourts, Turtle Bugg @ Basement
- Ayesha @ Nowadays
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.