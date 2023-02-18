What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Four Tet x Fred again.. x Skrillex @ Madison Square Garden
- Screaming Females, Laura Stevenson, Catbite, Gel @ White Eagle Hall
- Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, Skinny Lister @ The Wellmont Theater
- Tim Barry, Josh Small, Sally Rose @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Soulfly, BODYBOX, Skinflint, Organ Dealer @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Katy Kirby, Poise, Grumpy @ The Broadway
- Loose Buttons, Crews, Eugene Hutz (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- Tourist @ Brooklyn Made
- Bush, Candlebox, Devora @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- JW Francis @ Rough Trade (performance & signing)
- Tiers La Familia, NOPE, Gold Dime @ The Windjammer
- Inayah @ Market Hotel
- Wendy Eisenberg, Christelle Bofale, Rahm, J. Mordechai @ tba Crown Heights location
- DJ Fart in the Club @ Public Records
- UNIIQU3, Sally C, Chippy Nonstop, Chloé Robinson, DJ ADHD, Drummy, WTCHCRFT, planetqueer @ Elsewhere
- Heathered Pearls @ Public Records
- Francois K, Toribio @ Silo
- Horse Meat Disco, David Harness & Tedd Patterson, Coach Chris @ Knockdown Center
- ANTPUKE, Him Hun, DJ Clone @ Bossa Nova Civic Club
