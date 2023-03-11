What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Unwound, Versus @ Irving Plaza
- Roc Marciano, Jay Worthy @ Elsewhere
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, White Hills @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Attorneys General (David Grubbs / Ryley Walker / Ian Williams) @ P.I.T.
- Frankie Rose, Korine, Donzii @ Union Pool
- Prowl, Reaching Out, Xtinguish The Code, Vespid, Cold Kiss, Raid @ The Meadows
- Hamilton Leithauser @ Cafe Carlyle
- Ravi Coltrane, Brandee Younger @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Jerry Cantrell, Thunderpussy @ The Wellmont Theater
- Life of Agony, Sick Of It All, Coventry Carols, Omnism @ Starland Ballroom
- Squirrel Flower, Dan English @ Public Records
- Bleary Eyed, Sean Henry, Joyer, Plastic @ Alphaville
- Strange Ranger, This is Lorelei @ Pageant
- Motherhood, BALACLAVA, 108 Snails @ The Broadway
- Goose @ The Capitol Theatre
- Boy With Apple, Blushing, Punchlove, Pale Dīan, Lukka, Day & Dream, Spirits of Leo, to the wedding, Lauren Lakis, Astronomies, Gossamer Blue, 802, Percocet @ Arlene's Grocery (New Colossus)
- Ringing, Consumables, Kamikaze Nurse, Robber Robber, InCircles, Demob Happy, Giungla, ALIAS, Big Mountain County, Nutrients, Phillip John Taylor, Shallow Waves @ Berlin (New Colossus)
- The Garrys, The Chairs, Big Mountain County, Dirty Freud @ Bowery Electric (New Colossus)
- Kacey Fifield, Yo Diablo, BLACK MARACAS, Gold Lake, Hang Him to the Scales @ Heaven Can Wait (New Colossus)
- Telescreens, Sid Simons, Marci, Mary Shelley, layzi, Pleasure Pill, French Cassettes @ Mercury Lounge (New Colossus)
- Shallow Saves, Roost World, Arverne, Jeanines, S.C.A.B., The Tarrys, The Silver Lines, Heaven For Real, jackie, Pulsr, Nutrients @ Pianos (New Colossus)
- GHUM, J3AL0US, ADWAITH, Plattenbau, The Pleasure Majenta, Noah and the Loners, Yndling, Keeper E., KOKO, BLACK MARACAS, Data Animal, Windier, Gäy, Fears, BIG SEA, Ava Vegas @ Pianos (New Colossus)
- Will Automagic, Magda, Mike Servito, Jellyfish @ Good Room
- Drumcell, Tin Man, Elle Dee, Marcellus Pittman, Dee Diggs, RAQX @ Basement
- Justin Carter, Eamon Harkin, Huey Mnemonic @ Nowadays
- Christian Tokyo, fleet.dreams, DJ Lani, Rose Kourts, Russell E.L. Butler, Swaya, Taal @ tba Brooklyn location
- AceMoMA, Analog Soul, Elise @ Silo
- Bearcat, Bapari, Memphy, Mistervacation @ Bossa Nova Civic Club
