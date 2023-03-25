What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Enumclaw, Nitefire, Jobber @ Elsewhere Zone One
- vein.fm, Sunami, Jukai, Stand Still, Dead Last @ Market Hotel
- Jesse Malin, Lucinda Williams, Tommy Stinson, Fantastic Cat @ Webster Hall
- All Them Witches (playing Sleeping Through The War) @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Why Bonnie, Foyer Red, Work Wife @ TV Eye
- Combo Chimbita, Xenia Rubinos, DJ Monk-One @ Elsewhere
- Caroline Rose @ Rough Trade (performance & signing)
- Native Sun, Activity, Flossing, Pure Adult (DJ set) @ Union Pool
- The Soul Rebels, Elle Varner @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Lucki, Eem Triplin @ Terminal 5
- Rubblebucket, Lunar Vacation @ Brooklyn Steel
- Ben Neill, Gavilán Rayna Russom @ Church of the Heavenly Rest
- Amadou & Mariam @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Maria Popova, Zoe Keating, Maria Howe, Joan as Police Woman, James Gleick, Stephon Alexander, Jad Abumrad @ National Sawdust
- Kelly Moran @ Pioneer Works
- Dream Ivory, fanclubwallet @ Baby's All Right
- Alice Longyu Gao, S(HE'S) BR(OK)EN BECAUSE S(HE) BE(LIE)VE(D), DJ Thank You, F3MTOPDIVA, DJ Perfect, DJ Doorgirl @ Baby's All Right
- Machinedrum, Rosa Pistola, Huerco S. b2b Boo Lean, ciringe b2b evilo @ Elsewhere
- Joakim, Iñigo Vontier b2b Concret, Renata Do Valle @ SILO Brooklyn
- Hyperaktivist, Yazzus, KYRUH, DJ TOOL, Why Be, Matas @ Basement
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.