What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Wednesday @ TV Eye (performance & Mr. Rat's Flea Market)
- Flatspot World w/ Speed, Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, Section H8, End It, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, Jivebomb @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Shygirl, Nina Utashiro & Angelita @ Webster Hall
- Club Shy w/ Angelita, Bearcat, Byrell The Great, Sammy, Lolahol @ Webster Hall
- Overmono, Beta Librae, Alejandra Sabillón @ Brooklyn Steel
- Laura Stevenson, Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Katie Malco @ Brooklyn Made
- Wiki, AKAI Solo, Papo2oo4, + Subjxct 5 @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Titus Andronicus, Country Westerns @ Elsewhere
- Black Eyes, Trophy Hunt, Blacks' Myths @ Market Hotel
- Uniform, Dälek @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Nappy Nina, h3ir, Stas THEE Boss (DJ set) @ Public Records
- Ezra Collective @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Anvil, Midnite Hellion @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Thin, Bore, Dead Hour Noise, Rabbit, Respirator @ Gold Sounds
- Katy Pinke, Rest Ashore, Irrevery & Katy The Kyng, Dida Pelled, Joanna Sternberg @ The Owl
- Pauli The PSM, YELLOWTECHNICA @ Cafe Erzulie
- Queensryche, Marty Friedman, Trauma @ The Paramount
- Rickie Lee Jones @ Birdland Jazz Club
- Hal Willner's Amarcord Nino Rota w/ Bill Frisell, Laurie Anderson, Steven Bernstein, Teddy Thompson, Curtis Stewart, more @ Roulette
- Kelly Moran @ Pioneer Works
- Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, Claudia Rankine @ Brooklyn Academy of Music
- AceMo, Savile, YunieMo, Shenel Johns, DJ OOOCHILD @ Public Records
- DJ RuBot, E Molina, Jacob Meehan, The Carry Nation @ Good Room
- Shyboi, BAE BAE, Tash LC @ Nowadays
- DJ RAQX, Kfeelz, Kat Offline, J Bass @ Bossa Nova Civic Club
- DJ'J, DJ G @ Mansions
- Eric André's 40th birthday party @ Knockdown Center
- Jerry Seinfeld @ Beacon Theatre
- Cancellation Island w/ John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Cavadias, more @ The Bell House
