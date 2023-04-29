What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- 100 gecs, Machine Girl @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Sunny Day Real Estate, The Appleseed Cast @ The Stone Pony
- Fucked Up, Restraining Order, Gnawing @ White Eagle Hall
- Bono @ Beacon Theatre
Madball, Murphy's Law, Crown of Thornz, Vulture Raid, The Capturers @ Tompkins Square ParkPOSTPONED FOR RAIN. COT headlining 2pm at The Meadows instead
- WBAR-B-Q w/ Liturgy, Maya Parris @ Barnard College
- Alfa Mist, Sly5thAve @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Matmos, Jlin, Pan Daijing, Joe Rainey, Meth Math, Golin @ Knockdown Center
- Hotline TNT, Toner, May Rio (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix @ TV Eye
- Hiatus Kaiyote @ Brooklyn Steel
- Harvey Sutherland, Time Wharp @ Baby's All Right
- Matt Sucich @ Brooklyn Made
- Moonspell, Eleine, Oceans of Slumber, Afterus @ The Kingsland
- City of the Sun, Portair @ Racket
- Kristine Leschper, Nina Ryser, Allegra Krieger @ Public Records
- Flossing, Tits Dick Ass, Spreaders @ Alphaville
- Ravi Coltrane @ The Jazz Gallery
- Ariel Zetina, Madison Moore, LISAS, Bryan Kasenic, Sister Zo @ Paragon
- EscaFlowne, Perko, Ayesha, ADAB, Vladimir Ivkovic, Mozhgan, SPRKLBB b2b Mutualism @ Nowadays
