What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- blink-182, Turnstile, Beauty School Dropout @ UBS Arena
- Caroline Polachek, Ethel Cain, True Blue @ Radio City Music Hall
- Yaeji, Ouri @ Brooklyn Steel
- Rival Schools, Praise, Somerset Thrower @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Rival Schools @ Skinny Bar (signing & Q&A)
- redveil, femdot., D'mari Harris @ Bowery Ballroom
- Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, KAMAUU, Pom Pom Squad @ outside House of Yes
- The Front Bottoms, AJJ @ The Paramount
- Helen, Samara Lubelski @ Union Pool
- Hannah Jadagu, Ernest Rareberrg @ Baby's All Right
- Jessy Lanza (DJ set), Pelada (DJ set), Ase Manual @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Head in the Clouds w/ Itzy, Rich Brian, beabadoobee, Milli, Akini Jing, Dumbfoundead, Fifi Zhang, Hojean, ISOxo, Paravi, Raveena, Spence Lee, Warren Hue @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Sondre Lerche @ National Sawdust
- Moon Tooth, Astronoid, Cryptodira, Somnuri @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Brandon Seabrook's Epic Proportions, CUP @ Public Records
- Helloween, HammerFall @ Terminal 5
- Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Amythyst Kiah @ Beacon Theatre
- Possessed, The Black Moriah, Blood Feast @ The Meadows
- Antibalas @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- BAILEN, Johanna Samuels @ Le Poisson Rouge
- The Dare @ Baby's All Right
- The Giraffes, Live Skull, Lure, Cheap Death @ Our Wicked Lady
- Patois Counselors, Ibex Clone, Discreet Charms @ Mama Tried
- Richie Quake, S.C.A.B., Big Dumb Baby @ Heaven Can Wait
- Lowpines, Air Waves, Darren Jessee @ The Owl
- Citizen Cope (solo acoustic) @ Brooklyn Made
- moe., PK.KID @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Tim Berne, Bill Frisell, Aurora Nealand, Tim Angulo @ Barbès
- Laurel Canyon, orangepeelmystic, Locations, The Overhead Bins, Smooth McDuck @ 18th Ward
- Friends From New York w/ Eli Escobar, Stretch Armstrong @ Chelsea Music Hall
- Wrecked w/ ADAB, Ron Like Hell, Massimiliano Pagliara, Ryan Smith @ Basement
- Wire Festival w/ 999999999, D.Dan, Kyruh, Lydo, Marcel Dettmann, Newa, Rose Kourts, Schacke, SPFDJ, Sugar, Vicki Siolos, WTCHCRFT @ Knockdown Center
- Objekt, Batu @ tba Brooklyn location
- Derrick Carter, Moscoman, Evan Baggs, ISAbella, Chris Korda @ tba rooftop location
- David Sedaris @ The Town Hall
