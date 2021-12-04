What’s Going on Saturday (Hanukkah night 7)?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- The New Pornographers (playing Twin Cinema), Aoife Nessa Frances @ Webster Hall
- Cave In, Death Cults @ Saint Vitus
- The Hold Steady, I Get Wild @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Show Me The Body, Candy, TRiPPJONES, Gel, DJs Evil Giane & Pauli Cakes @ Warsaw
- Mindforce, Magnitude, Kill Your Idols, Dead Heat, Never Ending Game, Division of Mind, Wild Side, Life's Question, Mind Piece, Be All End All, The Fight, Nosebleed, Gridiron, Vantage Point, C4, MOVE, Fyzical @ Market Hotel
- The Dream Syndicate, Eyelids @ Brooklyn Made
- Richard Thompson @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Squirrel Nut Zippers @ Sony Hall
- Sally Timms, Jon Langford (The Mekons) @ TV Eye
- Martial Canterel, Confines, Michael Berdan, Octonomy (DJ set), Khadija (DJ set), Andi (DJ set) @ TV Eye
- Carbon Leaf, Drew Angus @ Gramercy Theatre
- Long Neck, Bueno, Coffee Nap @ Park Church Co-Op
- Model/Actriz, Pure Adult, Pound @ TV Eye
- The Figgs @ Berlin Under A
- Kim Ann Foxman, Rok One, Facets, Dan Selzer @ Good Room
- Alice Phoebe Lou, Salami Rose Joe Louis @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Julian Lage @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Sonja, Mañat, DJ Electric Assault @ The Broadway
- Accept, Asraya, Ronin @ The Chance
- Bakar @ Baby's All Right
- Austin Brown (DJ set) @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Cop/Out, Haybaby, North By North, Fat Heaven @ Our Wicked Lady
- Ufang, Kush Jones, The AM @ Nowadays
- Good Looking Friends, Ultra Deluxe, Hard Pass, Couch Surfer, Wifeboy @ Bar Freda
- Cassandra Jenkins (signing/meet & greet) @ Rough Trade
- Jen Kirkman @ Union Hall
- Kiki & Herb: SLEIGH @ BAM
