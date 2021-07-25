What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Gnarcissists, The Trash Bags @ Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Steve Aoki, Vini Vici, ARMNHMR, Callie Reiff, EXSSV, HARBER @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Dance Is! w/ artists from Rennie Harris PureMovement, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Parsons Dance, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, Soles of Duende with guest artist Asha Griffith, Samantha Figgins from Alvin Ailey, Jessica Amber Pinkett, Gianna Theodore, Madison McFerrin @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater) @ City Winery
- OK Cowgirl, Lady Pills, Cigarettes for Breakfast, Sharkswimmer, Dead Leaf Echo @ 18th Ward Brewing
- Sunset Sessions w/ Todd Terry, Lee Reynolds, Alan Nieves, Jeff Arita, Shalev @ Superior Ingredients Roof
- Vision Festival w/ Whit Dickey Trio, Pheeroan akLaff Liberation Unit, Raymond Nat Turner, Third Landing, James Blood Ulmer ODYSSEY @ La Plaza at The Clemente
- Extinction A.D., Accelerator, Electrocutioner, Charm @ Amityville Music Hall
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Day two of virtual festival Splendour XR streams at 9 PM ET, with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Avalanches, Charli XCX, The Killers, Kaytranada, Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta), Amyl and The Sniffers,, and more (tickets).
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe stream a set from Belly Up Tavern at 11:30 PM ET (tickets).
Rolling Loud Miami is streaming live all weekend.
--
