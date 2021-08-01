What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Lucy Dacus, Tomberlin @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ovlov, Bad History Month, Nyxy Nyx, Castrated Caligula @ The Broadway
- Sweet Baby Jesus, Palberta, Shawty, Cold Deck @ TV Eye
- El Juice w/ John Reynolds, Karolena Theresa, Chris Gethard, Conner O'Malley, Matt Barats @ The Bell House
- Sunday Soul Scream! w/ Eli Paperboy Reed, Harlem Gospel Travelers @ Our Wicked Lady
- keiyaA, H3IR, Nelson Bandela, Keenyn Omari @ Cafe Erzulie
- NY PopsUp w/ Chris Thile, Michael Daves, Jerome Ellis, Joselia Hughes, Adjua Gargi Nzinga Greaves, Basie Allen, Publiquartet, Jamie Barton, Kathleen Kelly, Marina Franklin, Samora Pinderhughes, Jack Deboe, Josh Hari @ Prospect Park
- Soul Summit @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Naomi Ekperigin, Jo Firestone, Sydnee Washington, Mehran Khaghani @ Littlefield
- Andrew Dice Clay, Eleanor Kerrigan @ City Winery
- Peak WiFi Sunset DJs w/ Austin B Brown (Parquet Courts), Bryce Hackford, Dominika Mazurová, Sam York (Public Practice) @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
- Tito Nieves, The Salsa Project, DJ JFuse @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Ophira Eisenberg @ New York Comedy Club
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.