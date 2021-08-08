What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Foxes in Fiction, Yohuna, Adelyn Rose @ Purgatory
- Public Practice, 95 Bulls @ Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Open Air w/ Melanie Charlies, Kayla Farrish @ Maria Hernandez Park
- Ramy Youssef @ The Bell House
- Neon Indian (DJ set), Alejandra Sabillón, Image Man, Bryce David @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Phoebe Robinson @ Union Hall
- Between The Buried and Me @ Gramercy Theatre
- Clem Snide @ The Loft at City Winery
- Met Opera Summer Recital @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Juan Atkins @ H0l0
- Plastic Miracles x ATC Record & Tape Fair w/ Bluish, Yeah Is What We Have, Smile Machine, Fusilier, Goldwoman, Lily M of Long Neck, Haybaby @ Marco's
- Typecaste, Draw the Line, Become One, Warehouse, Flatline @ Amityville Music Hall
- David Cross @ Asylum NYC
--
