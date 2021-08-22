What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Hot 97 Summer Jam w/ A Boogie, Migos, Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, CJ and Friends ft. Farruko & El Alfa, DJ Megan Ryte & Friends, Rowdy Rebel, Bobby Shmurda, Saweetie, Young Devyn, Mooski, Morray, Yung Bleu, Coi Leray, Drewski & Friends: Dreamdoll, Maliibu Miitch & Dusty Locane, The Winners Circle: Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G & Eli Fross, Rosenberg Real Late ft. Conway w/ Drumwork Music Group, Roc Marciano, Vel the Wonder, Flee Lord, Stove God Cooks @ MetLife Stadium
Turnstile @ Irving PlazaUPDATE: postponed until Wednesday, August 25 Common, Rapsody, Pete Rock @ SummerStage in Central ParkUPDATE: postponed, new date TBA.
- Vivien Goldman, Dunia & Aram, DJ Misbehaviour @ IRL
- Samia @ Union Pool
Roy Ayers, Joe Claussell @ Knockdown CenterUPDATE: postponed until Sunday, September 26.
- Willie Nile, Brad Ray @ City Winery
Good God w/ Todd Bary, Krystyna Hutchinson, John Hastings, Napoleon Emill @ The Sultan RoomUPDATE: postponed until Sunday, September 12.
- James Ferraro, Ultrafog, James K. Palto Flats DJ, DJ Healthy @ Trans Pecos
- Godcaster, Bug Fight, Professor Caveman, My Idea @ The Broadway
Eagles @ Madison Square GardenUPDATE: postponed to Wednesday, August 25
