What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jessy Lanza, Glacher Lustwerk, Doss, Basside, Miho Hatori, Provoker @ Knockdown Center
- Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Cat Power @ Jones Beach
- The Muckers, Gift @ Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Willie Jones III - A Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration w/ Sarah Hanahan, Godwin Louis, Justin Robinson, Erena Terakubo with Donald Vega and Endea Owens, Samara Joy @ Marcus Garvey Park
- AceMoMA @ Nowadays
- 311, Iration, Iya Terra @ PNC Bank Arts Center
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Bad Time Records takes over The Alternative's Streaming Sunday series at 7 PM ET on YouTube, with Abraskadabra, Still Alive, Kill Lincoln, and We Are The Union.
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.