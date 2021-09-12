What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- NYC Still Rising w/ Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Ronny Chieng, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon, Colin Jost, John Mulaney, Jay Pharoah, Colin Quinn, Amy Schumer, Tom Segura, Jon Stewart, Wanda Sykes @ Madison Square Garden
- Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, Hatebreed @ Jones Beach
- Thurston Moore, Samara Lubelski @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Valerie June, Hollywood Anderson @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, THICK @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Ben Folds @ Irving Plaza
- Les Savy Fav, Heavy Leg @ Market Hotel
- Open Air w/ Melanie Charles, Kayla Farrish @ Maria Hernandez Park
- Mae (The Everglow 15th anniversary), The Juliana Theory (Emotion is Dead 20th anniversary) @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- WizKid @ Coney Art Walls
- 22Gz, PNV Jay, Polo Perks, Hu Dat (DJ set) @ Elsewhere Hall
- Juan Atkins @ H0l0 Yard
- Bushwig w/ Olivia Lux, Kevin Aviance, Casey Spooner, Honey Davenport, Christeene, Papi Juice, Jeffrey Sfire, Biqtch Puddin, Joey Arias, Amanda Lepore, Scarlet Envy, Jiggly Caliente, Evah Destruction, Serena Tea, Dahlia Sin, Dangerous Rose, Illustrious Blacks', Yas Mama, Onio, Gardens, Maddelynn Hatter, more @ Knockdown Center
- Bleachers, Claud @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Justin Strauss, Eli Escobar, Midnight Magic, Underground System, Anna Collecta, Deo'jorge, JKriv, Marsweather & Dio Garcia @ Good Room
- Good God w/ Todd Barry, Dan Licata, Kenny DeForest, Napoleon Emill, Julia Claire @ The Sultan Room
- QRTR, Lauren Flax, WTCHCRFT, Kandylion, Honey B @ Mercury Lounge
- Omar S, Justin Cudmore, Analog Soul, Clay Wilson @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Silence Equals Death, Brick By Brick, Cropsey, Faded Line @ The Kingsland
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Pitchfork Festival streams starting at 2 PM ET, with Andy Schauf, Caroline Polachek, The Weather Station, Mariah the Scientist, Oso Oso, and Tomberlin. Find the schedule and watch HERE.
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.