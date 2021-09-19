What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Patti Smith and her Band @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Sea.Hear.Now w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Grouplove, Orville Peck, Ani DiFranco, Tank and the Bangas, Strand of Oaks, more @ Asbury Park
- The LOX @ Coney Art Walls
- Coheed and Cambria, The Used, Meet Me @ The Altar @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Fiddlehead, Ekulu, Blair, Action News @ Market Hotel
- Moor Mother @ The Kitchen
- Pom Pom Squad @ Rough Trade NYC
- Mister Sunday w/ Eamon Harkin, Justin Carter @ Nowadays
- Lovelorn, Judas Knife, Shanghai Beach, Clone, Acetone 4 @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Justin Strauss @ The Parkside Lounge
- Cracker @ City Winery
- White Denim, The National Reserve @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Public Practice, Glove, Mister Tickle Hands @ The Sultan Room
- Juliana Huxtable, Anthony Dicap @ Bossa Nova Civic Club
--
