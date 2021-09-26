What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Governors Ball w/ Post Malone, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Carla Rae Jepsen, Jamie xx, Smino, Duck Sauce, Princess Nokia, Caroline Polachek, Amaarae, more @ Citi Field parking lot
- Korn, Staind, '68 @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Smino @ Schimanski
- Roy Ayers, Ron Trent, Belinda Becker @ Knockdown Center
- Brooklyn Comes Alive w/ The Disco Biscuits, The Motet, Joe Russo/John Medeski/Dave Harrington Trio, Break Science Live Band, Karina Rykman @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Vijay Iyer Trio @ Le Poisson Rouge
- AG Club, Payday, Glen the Saiyan @ Baby's All Right
- Sunset Sunday w/ Mike Simonetti @ Le Bain
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Firefly Festival streams on Mandolin starting at 12:30 PM ET, with Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Portugal. The Man, Sofi Tukker, Middle Kids, Claud, and more.
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.