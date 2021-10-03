What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Hellogoodbye, AMYRA @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Trey Anastasio Band @ Radio City Music Hall
- Frank Turner, Kayleigh Goldsworthy @ Crossroads
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Rufus Wainwright @ The Paramount
- Mykal Rose, duendita @ Fort Greene Park
- 2KBABY @ SOB's
- Spoken Word w/ Lydia Lunch, Adele Bertei, Luc Sante, Joseph Keckler @ Berlin
- Harry Styles, Jenny Lewis @ Madison Square Garden
- iLe, Travis Birds @ Sony Hall
- Sunset Sunday w/ Justin Strauss @ Le Bain
- Mister Sunday w/ Justin Carter, Eamon Harkin @ Nowadays
