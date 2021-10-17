What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Japanese Breakfast, Charly Bliss @ Brooklyn Steel
- King Woman, Ethel Cain, Reduction Plan @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Shamir, Steele FC, Caroline Kingsbury @ The Sultan Room
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- John Zorn's New Masada Quartet @ The Village Vanguard
- I Am the Avalanche, Somerset Thrower, Latewaves @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Angels & Airwaves, Bad Suns, 1990nowhere @ Starland Ballroom
- Sunburned Hand of the Man, Bill Nace, The Lovebudz @ TV Eye
- Ben Seretan, OHYUNG @ IRL
- Nathaniel Rateliff (solo) @ Brooklyn Made
- Frankie & The Witch Fingers (meet & greet/signing) @ Rough Trade
- Dayglow, Hovvdy @ Webster Hall
- Early Riser, Orly Bendavid @ 17 Frost Gallery
--
