What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Screaming Females, Shellshag @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Spoon, Nicole Atkins @ White Eagle Hall
- AJJ, Gladie @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Princess Nokia @ Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- The Front Bottoms, Oso Oso, Sydney Sprague @ Starland Ballroom
- Wavves, Harmless, 95 Bulls @ Bowery Ballroom
- Queen Naija, TINK @ Brooklyn Steel
- Deem Spencer, Sourtnie, Amyra, AJRadico @ Cafe Erzulie
- John Zorn's New Masada Quartet @ Village Vanguard
- Vapors of Morphine, Rose Blanshei @ Mercury Lounge
- HUNNY, Small Crush, Michi @ Elsewhere Hall
- Caspr, EvilGiane, Eera @ Baby's All Right
- Lina Tullgren/Alec Toku Whiting Duo, C Spencer Yeh, Wendy Eisenberg @ Satellite Art Club
- The Monkees Farewell Tour w/ Michael Nesmith & MIcky Dolenz @ Town Hall
