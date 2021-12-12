What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- Advance Base, Joe Pera @ Mercury Lounge
- D Smoke, Angelina Sherie, Domani, Tiffany Gouché @ Elsewhere Hall
- Shakey Graves, SG Goodman @ Webster Hall
- David Grubbs & Ryley Walker, Amirtha Kidambi & Luke Stewart @ Public Records
- Sleepy Hallow, Eli Fross @ Irving Plaza
- Long Neck, Yaya Bey, American Poetry Club, Marblemouth, Tim Platt @ Baby's All Right
- Stick to Your Guns, Stray From the Path, END, Stand Still @ Knitting Factory
- Joel Ross, Buz Donald @ Baby's All Right
- Rick Ross @ Harbor NYC
- Sunday Soup Scream w/ DJ Jonathan Toubin, The Silk War, Evolfo @ Our Wicked Lady
- 718 Sessions 19th Anniversary Celebration w/ Danny Krivit, John Morales, Go Kiryu @ Good Room
- A John Waters Christmas @ City Winery
- Good God w/ Joe Pera, Sarah Cooper, Geoff Tate, Andrew Casertano, Eliza Hurwitz, Shane Torres, Tom Thakkar, Caitlin Cook, Phoebe Bottoms @ Union Hall
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Deerhoof stream their first show in two years at 3 PM ET (tickets).
--
