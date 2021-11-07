What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Songs of Big Star w/ Jody Stephens (Big Star), Mike Mills (R.E.M.), Ira Kaplan (Yo La Tengo), Chris Stamey (dB's), Brett Harris & Charles Cleaver (Big Star's Third), Crispin Cioe (Uptown Horns), The Occasional String Quartet @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church
- Adrianne Lenker, Lutalo @ Webster Hall
- Chaka Khan, Leela James @ Kings Theatre
- Armand Hammer, Wiki, Navy Blue, Dreamcrusher, Fielded, Saint Mela, Quelle Chris @ Knockdown Center
- Sloppy Jane, GODCASTER @ Baby's All Right
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Black Label Society, Obituary, Prong @ Irving Plaza
- Caspian, Holy Fawn, Haybaby @ Brooklyn Made
- Exhumed, Creeping Death, Bewitcher, Enforced @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Cheap Trick @ Capitol Theatre
- Gary Clark Jr., Blackillac @ The Paramount
- Flower, Sotto Voce @ Mercury Lounge
- Crumb, duendita @ Brooklyn Steel
- Nate Smith + KINFOLK, DJ Scratch @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Steely Dan @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
- David Cross @ Bell House
- Janeane Garofalo, Lucas Bros, Todd Barry, Xazmin Garza, Hari Kondabolu, Daniel Simonsen @ Littlefield
--
