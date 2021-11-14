What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Marissa Nadler, Clarice Jensen, Kevin Hufnagel @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Luna @ TV Eye
- Black Marble, Public Memory, Devon Church @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Zachary Cale, Jantar, Wednesday Knudsen, Willie Lane @ Baby's All Right
- Lily Konigsberg, Anna Fox Rochinski, Yohuna @ Union Pool
- Homesafe, Jail Socks, Arm's Length @ Gold Sounds
- Nick Hakim & Roy Nathanson @ LunÀtico
- Shallowhalo, Heaven Honey, Zilched, Candy Cane @ Purgatory
- Moving Targets, Chilton, Moral Panic, Radar @ The Windjammer
- Zoos, Cry Babi, Colatura @ Mercury Lounge
- Suzzy Roche, Lucy Wainwright Roche @ The Loft at City Winery
- Two Man Advantage, Live Fast Die Fast, Necrotic Society @ Trans-Pecos
- Jenny Zigrino @ Littlefield
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.