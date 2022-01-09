What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Béla Fleck @ Carnegie Hall
- The Sound and Vision of David Bowie @ The Cutting Room
- DJ Logic & Friends ft. Karl Denson, MonoNeon, Adam Deitch @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Masego, Devin Morrison @ Baby's All Right
--
Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:
- Spotlights, Eternal Sleep @ Saint Vitus Bar (more info)
--
