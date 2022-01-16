What’s Going on Sunday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein @ Terminal 5 (more info)

Really From, BabyFang, Peaceful Faces @ Knitting Factory (more info)

Body & Soul: 25th Anniversary w/ Francois K, Joe Claussell, Danny Krivit @ Brooklyn Steel (more info)

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Winter Jazzfest continues streaming at 8 PM ET with The Bad Plus, Anteloper, Marc Ribot, James Francies Trio, Nikara presents Black Wall Street, Nduduzo Makhathini, and Miki Yamanaka Trio.

--

