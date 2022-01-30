What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Joanna Sternberg, Katy Pinke, DJ B Train @ Our Wicked Lady
- Vijay Iyer Trio @ Village Vanguard
- Jake Xerxes Fussell, Allegra Krieger @ Knitting Factory
- Fed Ash, Parasite Nurse, Breaking the Will, HEAD, JHK @ Saint Vitus Bar
LIVESTREAMS:
The Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner) stream their third performance at Magazine London at 6 AM ET (tickets).
