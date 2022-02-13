What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Lupe Fiasco, Billy Blue, Mickey Factz @ Brooklyn Steel
- Gel, Taking Meds, Private Mind, Controlled Substance, Terror Eyes @ Amityville Music Hall
- yMusic @ Joe's Pub
- Super Solo Sunday w/ Leslie Hong, Alyse Lamb, Lily Gist, Alana Amram, Shilpa Ray, Leah Hennessey, Olivia Russin @ Purgatory
- Bettye LaVette @ Blue Note Jazz Club
LIVESTREAMS:
Foo Fighters stream a post-Super Bowl concert at 11 PM ET.
