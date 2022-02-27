What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Lenny Kaye and Friends @ Bowery Ballroom
- Thursday, Cursive, The Appleseed Cast, Nate Bergman @ Starland Ballroom
- Journey, Toto @ Prudential Center
- Dreamcrusher, Lust$ickPuppy, ELUCID, Mercury Symbol, RUGiRUGZ @ Market Hotel
- Between the Buried and Me, Car Bomb @ House of Independents
- Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Joanna Sternberg, Katy Pinke, DJ B Train @ Our Wicked Lady
- KeiyaA (DJ set), Memphy, Leelee, TT @ Heaven or Las Vegas
- Butcher Brown @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Ice Balloons, Mighty Fine, Mel & The Tallboys, DJ Tony Lee @ TV Eye
- AfroCosmicMelatopia w/ Mwenso and the Shakes @ Zankel Hall
- Razor Braids, Night Talks, Dahl Haus @ Mercury Lounge
- Whodat, Sweater on Polo, Jana Rush, Syd Falls, Huey Mnemonic, Underground Resistance, Stacey Hotwaxx, Dee Diggs @ Nowadays
- Rrose, Antenes, mayilovesummer* @ IRL
- Janeane Garofalo, Gary Gulman, Samantha Ruddy @ Union Hall
