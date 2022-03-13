What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, Teezo Touchdown @ Madison Square Garden
- Gary Numan, I Speak Machine @ Webster Hall
- Baby Keem, Bridgeway @ Terminal 5Lydia Lunch, Joseph Keckler, Matt Nelson, DJ Jonathan Toubin @ TV Eye
- Hiatus Kaiyote @ Brooklyn Steel
- Verbal Assault, Bitter Branches, Punitive Damage @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Power Trash, Fluid Tower, Jane Lai, Älägator @ The Broadway
- The Bombpops, The Rumjacks @ House of Independents
- Kaki King @ Sony Hall
- Danny Krivit, Jihad Muhammad, Musclecars @ Good Room
- Galcher Lustwerk, Eamon Harkin @ Nowadays
- Nellie McKay @ The Loft at City Winery
- Keyon Harrold @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Thus Love, Laura Lee & The Jettes, Yeah Baby, Blushing, Diary, Nicole Yun, The Natvral, The Garrys @ Arlene's Grocery (New Colossus)
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.