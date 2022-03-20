What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Touche Amore, Vein.fm, Militarie Gun, Closer @ Irving Plaza
- For Your Health, Stay Inside, Dreamwell, Semaphore @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Underoath, Spiritbox, Bad Omens, Stray From The Path @ Starland Ballroom
- Bad Bunny @ Barclays Center
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- umru, Skydoki, Tiam, max reist, Petal Supply, Dazegxd, Alice Gas @ Rash Bar
- Billy Martin, Samer Ghadry @ IRL
- Safer, Pons, CONSUMABLES @ Baby's All Right
- Tig Notaro @ Beacon Theatre
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.