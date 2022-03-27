What’s Going on Sunday?

What&#8217;s Going on Sunday?

photo via Maneka Bandcamp

TONIGHT IN NYC:

  • Nick Cave & Warren Ellis @ Beacon Theatre
  • Mayhem, Midnight @ Irving Plaza
  • Maneka, Proper, Youbet, 13th Law @ Baby's All Right
  • Yatra, Nest, Kamikaze Zombie @ Saint Vitus Bar
  • Goalkeeper, What Makes Sense, All in Due Time, Idelhood, Bright Ugly @ Sovereign
  • Ruel, Tim Atlas @ Brooklyn Steel
  • Johnnascus, Deli Girls, Kill Alters, Münki, Deathinsurance @ Market Hotel
  • Nick Waterhouse @ City Winery
  • Richie Ramone, Public Nature, Pons, SickWalt @ Bowery Electric

