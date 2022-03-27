What’s Going on Sunday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:Nick Cave & Warren Ellis @ Beacon TheatreMayhem, Midnight @ Irving PlazaManeka, Proper, Youbet, 13th Law @ Baby's All RightYatra, Nest, Kamikaze Zombie @ Saint Vitus BarGoalkeeper, What Makes Sense, All in Due Time, Idelhood, Bright Ugly @ SovereignRuel, Tim Atlas @ Brooklyn SteelJohnnascus, Deli Girls, Kill Alters, Münki, Deathinsurance @ Market HotelNick Waterhouse @ City WineryRichie Ramone, Public Nature, Pons, SickWalt @ Bowery Electric
