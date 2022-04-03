What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros @ Radio City Music Hall
- mssv, Shellshag @ Mercury Lounge
- Boy Harsher, Twin Tribes, Andi from Synthicide (DJ set) @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber @ Zankel Hall
- Dragonforce, Firewind, Visions of Atlantis, Seven Spires @ Irving Plaza
- Ukrainian Benefit Show w/ Two Tone Timmy (DJ set), Jeffrey Lewis, Queensiñera & Maggie McMuffin, Anton Sword, Venatrix & Esme D'Avril, The Byzantones, Charlotte Righetti, Lou Apollon @ Our Wicked Lady
