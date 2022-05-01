What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Outline: Spring w/
Rostam, Arooj Aftab, L'Rain, Cassandra Jenkins @ Knockdown Center UPDATE: Rostam was forced to drop off the bill because of multiple positive Covid cases in his touring party.
- Cat Power @ Capitol Theatre
- The Linda Lindas, Ratas En Zelo @ Mercury Lounge
- Ibeyi @ The Sultan Room
- Pabllo Vittar, Alice Longyu Gao @ Terminal 5
- Mayday Festival of Resistance w/ Combo Chimbita, Bembona, Junior Mintt, Milagro Verde, Cita Rodriguez @ Maria Hernandez Park
- Mirah, Poise, Amelia Jackie @ Knitting Factory
- HTRK, Zebrablood (DJ set), Lucy Liyou @ Market Hotel
- Curtis Harding, Joshy Soul @ Bowery Ballroom
- Blu Anxxiety, President Evil, Hüslter, Abism @ Chaos Computer
- Live Skull, Quattracenta, Female Genius @ Union Pool
- Orion Sun, Deem Spencer @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Whores, Highly Effective People, Mustafina @ Bushwick Public House
- Solo Termite, Sunk Heaven, Dreamcrusher, Syanide, Jack Propane, Via App, FadeFace, Pushpin @ Trans-Pecos
- Long Play @ various venues
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.