What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- MC5, Shilpa Ray @ Warsaw
- Lingua Ignota @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Cut Copy, Suzanne Kraft @ Webster Hall
- Knocked Loose, Movements, Kublai Khan, Koyo @ The Paramount
- Rina Sawayama, HANA @ Brooklyn Steel
- Simple Plan, Sum 41 @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- S. Carey, Courtney Hartman @ Public Records
- The Regrettes, Alex Lahey @ Irving Plaza
- Darlene Love @ City Winery
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.