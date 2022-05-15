What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Interpol, Tycho, Matthew Dear @ Kings Theatre
- Deftones, Gojira, VOWWS @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Desertfest NYC w/ High on Fire, Red Fang, Dead Meadow, Big Business, Left Lane Cruiser, Telekenetic Yeti, High Reeper, Stinking Lizaveta, Mother Iron Horse, Greenbear @ Knockdown Center
- Madball, Burn, Subzero, Death Threat, Shutdown, The Capturers, Kings Never Die, School Drugs, One Choice, No Redeeming Social Value @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Andy Hull, Brian Sella, Creeks @ Irving Plaza
- Terror, Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg, Pain of Truth @ 17 Meadows
- Oliver Sim @ Bowery Ballroom
- Remo Drive, BOYISH, Heart to Gold @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Origin, Misery Index, Wake, Wolf King, I, Destroyer @ Dingbatz
- Tiwa Savage @ Warsaw
- Spanish Love Songs, Save Face, Camp Trash @ Mercury Lounge
- Barbès 20th Anniversary w/ Red Baraat, Son Rompe Pera, Ethan Lipton + his Orchestra, Mamie Minch, Tamar Korn @ Le Poisson Rouge
- The Lemon Twigs, Tchotchke @ White Eagle Hall
- Pinc Louds, InCircles, Marley, Desert Sharks @ Tompkins Square Park
- Justin Carter, Eamon Harkin @ Nowadays
- The Down and Outs, Atlas Engine, Cry Babi, The Royal Minks, Lila Ma @ 18th Ward Brewing
