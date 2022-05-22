What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Turnstile, Beach Fossils, Special Interest @ Knockdown Center
- Jens Lekman, Hari Kondabolu @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Orville Peck, Teddy and the Rough Riders @ Brooklyn Steel
- Primus, Battles @ The Paramount
- Fivio Foreign, DreamDoll, Badda TD, Funk Flex @ Irving Plaza
- Jeff Parker & Lee Ranaldo @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Ceremony, Poison Ruin, Mary Jane Dunphe @ Trans-Pecos
- Elephant Stone, Zoon, Activity @ The Sultan Room
- Cloud Cult @ City Winery
- Blackwater Holylight, Bleakheart, Reverend Mother @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Wheatus, MC Lars, Waiver @ Amityville Music Hall
- UV-TV, Motorists, Nanook @ TV Eye
- Sleepy Doug Shaw, Samara Lubelski, Danny Arakaki @ Union Pool
- Avalon Emerson @ Nowadays
- Jayda G, Musclecars @ Elsewhere
- David Cross, Dave Hill, Dean Obeidallah, Jon Glaser, John Fugelsang, Josh Gondelman @ The Bell House
Turnstile's show tonight is the beginning of their sold-out, two-night stand in NYC, which also hits Brooklyn Steel on Monday (5/23) and has the band playing Fallon on Monday too.
