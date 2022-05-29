What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Syd, Destin Conrad @ Brooklyn Steel
- Les Savy Fav, Hello Mary @ White Eagle Hall
- John Zorn's New Masada Quaret, Leila Josefowicz, Bill Frisell and Julian Lage, Cyro Baptisa and Glossolalia, Laurie Anderson and John Zorn, Arturo O'Farrill, Hilary Hahn, Joe Lovano Group @ Roulette
- Christian Death @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Phoebe Kreutz, Barry Bliss, Jamie Frey @ The Broadway
- Pile, A Deer A Horse, Kira McSpice @ Market Hotel
- The Shivas, Jeerleader, Cherrywood @ Mercury Lounge
- Ostraca, Nine of Swords, Armywives, Burial Dance, Ennui @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Thy Art is Murder, After The Burial, Current, Brand of Sacrifice @ Irving Plaza
- Moon Tooth, Cryptodira, Farsight, Senseless, SarGasm, Card Reader @ Amityville Music Hall
- Jon Snodgrass & his Buddies, Lenny Lashley's Gang of One @ Mercury Lounge
- Post Animal, Stuyedeyed @ Bowery Ballroom
- Warbringer, Reaper, Vision Serpent, Dignitary @ Dingbatz
- NY Night Train Sunday Soul Scream w/ The Mystery Lights, Moonwalks @ Our Wicked Lady
- Timmy Regisford, Jenifa Mayanja, Francis Harris @ Public Records
- Justin Carter, Eamon Harkin @ Nowadays
- Baauer @ Elsewhere
- Hause Plants, Shower Curtain, Buff Ginger, Aaron Pfenning, Lightheaded @ 18th Ward Brewing
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.