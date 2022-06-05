What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Coldplay, H.E.R. @ MetLife Stadium
- Mannequin Pussy, Shawty @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Rufus Wainwright w/ Justin Vivian Bond, Laura Benanti, Lorna Luft, Molly Ringwald, Sharon D Clarke @ City Winery
- Katy Kirby, June McDoom (SUMMER THUNDER) @ Union Pool
- La Femme, cumgirl8, Sam Quealy @ Brooklyn Steel
- P.E., Gold Dive, Personal Space @ The Sultan Room
- Indigo Sparke @ Union Pool
- Destroy Boys, Scowl @ House of Independents
- Groupie, Maneka, Ruby Landen @ Baby's All Right
- Carpool, Common Sage, Cliffdiver, Palamino @ The Broadway
- SCRAAATCH @ MoMA
- All Due Respect, Kai Tailor, The Knottie Boys, Hope You Like Roses, BroltsK'D, Brandon Haynes @ Amityville Music Hall
- SUO, Fishbach, Nyssa @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
- Eamon Harkin, Justin Carter @ Nowadays
- Rich Medina @ Le Bain
- NY Night Train w/ Bipolar, Bob's Daughters @ Our Wicked Lady
- SERVICE (ex Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), mr.phylzzz @ Rockwood Music Hall
- Lightheaded, Work Wife, Punchlove, Joyce, Diary @ 18th Ward
- Michelle Buteau, Jordan Carlos, Aparna Nancherla, Jordan Klepper @ Bell House
