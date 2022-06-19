What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Midnight Oil, Leah Flanagan @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein @ Terminal 5
- Summer Thunder w/ Tonstartssbandht, Gus Englehorn @ Union Pool
- Municipal Waste, Integrity, Bewitcher @ Crossroads
- The Queers, The Dwarves, The Jasons @ Gramercy Theatre
- Dead Tooth, Joudy, Papi Shiitake, Sulene, Laurel Canyon @ 18th Ward
- I Dream a Dream That Dreams Back at Me: A Juneteenth Celebration w/ Carl Hancock Rux, Nona Hendryx, Vernon Reid, Marcelle Lashley, Ki Ki Hakins, Étienne Lashley and The Collective, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Stephanie Berry, James BANKS Davis, Cedric Burnside, DJ Belinda Becker @ Lincoln Center Heart Plaza
- AceMo, DJ SWISHA, Sweater on Polo, DAIYAH, Tama Gucci @ Paragon
- Mister Sunday Juneteenth Takeover w/ Underground Resistance, Shyboi @ Nowadays
- Court Square Block Party w/ 75 Dollar Bill Little Band, Burn Sugar The Arkestra Chamber, L Train Brass Band, Smokey's Round-Up, Tape Hiss @ 43-15 Crescent St
- A-Trak & Friends Block Party w/ Duck Sauce, Young Bae, Chromeo (DJ set), Justin Jay, A-Trak (Bloghaus set), Coco & Breezy, Muzi & The Brookyn Mirage
- S.H.I.T., Stigmatism, The Fight, I-So @ TV Eye
- Sunday Soul Scream w/ Spite Fuxxx, Shilpa Ray, DJ Jonathan Toubin @ Our Wicked Lady
- BLCKVAPOR, DREAMCRUSHER, Persona, Mimz @ Trans-Pecos
- Bandit, Knoll, Blemish, Bestial Tongues, Wretched Inferno @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Juneteenth UNITYFEST w/ Tye Tribbett, Deborah Cox, Israel Houghton, Mali Music, Robert Randolph @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Juneteenth Block Party w/ DJ Tara, Lovie, Donis, Bathe, dreamcastmoe, Musclecars, Dee Diggs, Suze Ijó, Mo Yasin, Zephyr Ann @ The Lot Radio
- KYRUH, Shannon, Amal, DJ Nativesun @ Public Records
- J Rocc, DJ Tara @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Honey Dijon, Eli Esobar @ Rumi
- Nectar @ The Kingsland
- Juneteenth Roller Disco Celebration w/ Rich Medina, Megatronic, DJ Annie Red @ Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace
- Good God w/ Janeane Garofalo, Napoleon Emil, Elna Baker, Dave Ross @ Union Hall
- Windbreaker Comedy w/ Taylor Garron, Brian Bahe, Honey Pluton, Youngmi Mayer, Josh Gondelman @ Union Pool
--
