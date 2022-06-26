What’s Going on Sunday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
CANCELED: Summer Thunder w/ Sheer Mag, Phantasia @ Union Pool
- Purity Ring, ekkstacy @ Brooklyn Steel
- RX Bandits, NOVA CHARISMA, Clockwise on Fire @ Webster Hall
- Pride Island w/ Kim Petras, Eddie Martinez, Joe Pacheo, Alex Chapman @ Governors Island
- Oliver Sim (The xx), La Zavaleta @ Bowery Ballroom
- Octo Octa, Eris Drew @ Knockdown Center
- NY Night Train Sunday Soul Scream w/ 95 Bulls, Abby Jeanne @ Our Wicked Lady
- Will Automatic (The Carry Nation), br0nz3_g0dd3ss, GIUSEPPE, KIA, Fried Platano, sydfalls, JEAN TOIR @ Paragon
- Vision Festival w/ Oliver Lake, Andrew Cyrille, JD Parran, World Saxophone Quartet @ The Clemente
- Jen Kirkman @ Union Hall
- Rob Cantrell, Joyelle Nicole, Dave Hill, Reggie Conquest @ Littlefield
- Couch Prints, RONI, Komodos, Sharkswimmer, Slark Moan @ 18th Ward
--
